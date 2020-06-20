Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.00 Million

Analysts expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post $158.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.70 million and the lowest is $153.70 million. Home Bancshares posted sales of $164.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full-year sales of $642.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.50 million to $667.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $625.60 million, with estimates ranging from $611.50 million to $633.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of HOMB opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 38.1% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 32.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,852,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

