Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report $128.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $129.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $527.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $543.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $506.38 million, with estimates ranging from $474.00 million to $529.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $55,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 277,283 shares of company stock worth $2,819,506. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOPE opened at $9.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

