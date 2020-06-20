Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.21.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

