Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (TSE:HEX)

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf alerts:

Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.37 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf in a research report on Monday, June 1st. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of HEX opened at C$5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.70. Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf has a one year low of C$3.30 and a one year high of C$6.61.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Enhcd Inc Eqy Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.