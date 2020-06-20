Howard N. Morof Sells 4,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $152,840.00.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, April 29th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $131,200.00.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. Altair Engineering Inc has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 434.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,136,725 shares of the software’s stock valued at $109,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,489,635 shares of the software’s stock worth $65,975,000 after buying an additional 971,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth $19,559,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,529,958 shares of the software’s stock worth $126,761,000 after buying an additional 324,998 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,822,273 shares of the software’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 266,195 shares during the period. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.