HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 570 ($7.25) to GBX 490 ($6.24) in a report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded HSBC to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 430 ($5.47) to GBX 390 ($4.96) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a GBX 410 ($5.22) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.62) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 471.67 ($6.00).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 391.40 ($4.98) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 397.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 495.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 741 ($9.43).

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 44,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £167,832.57 ($213,608.97). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.15), for a total value of £2,875.50 ($3,659.79).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

