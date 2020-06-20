Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Huazhu Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Ltd will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.01.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

