Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) vs. Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Head to Head Comparison

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Globocare has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hudson Capital and Avalon Globocare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Capital $1.37 million 15.33 -$3.82 million N/A N/A Avalon Globocare $1.55 million 83.06 -$18.07 million N/A N/A

Hudson Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalon Globocare.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Capital and Avalon Globocare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A Avalon Globocare -1,086.27% -271.87% -135.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hudson Capital and Avalon Globocare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Avalon Globocare shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Avalon Globocare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudson Capital beats Avalon Globocare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc. provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services. It also provides financial leasing services and equipment purchase financing to commercial enterprises. The company was formerly known as China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. and changed its name to Hudson Capital Inc. in April 2020. Hudson Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Avalon Globocare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership with Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy; a research and licensing agreement with Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop technology for cellular therapy; and strategic partnership with GE Healthcare to enhance standardized automation and bio-production for cellular medicines. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

