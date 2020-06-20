Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 112.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,062,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,695,000 after buying an additional 188,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,214,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,759,000 after acquiring an additional 424,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,497,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,219 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,576,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

In related news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,720. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.