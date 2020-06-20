I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($17.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that I-Mab will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

