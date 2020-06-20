iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of iA Financial Corporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) shot up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.70, 74 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAFNF. Canaccord Genuity raised iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on iA Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on iA Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on iA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.63.

iA Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAFNF)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.