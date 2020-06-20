Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IDEX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 159.65% and a negative net margin of 726.61%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 163,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 931.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 238,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ideanomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics, Inc operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms.

