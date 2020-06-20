IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $14.26. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 18,767 shares changing hands.

Specifically, SVP Mark Lackner sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $108,198.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,043.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $55,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock valued at $190,783.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $378.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

