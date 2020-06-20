IG Group (LON:IGG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $706.75

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $706.75 and traded as high as $810.50. IG Group shares last traded at $810.50, with a volume of 6,318,179 shares trading hands.

IGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.95) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.95) price objective on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 835 ($10.63).

Get IG Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 778.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 706.75.

About IG Group (LON:IGG)

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.