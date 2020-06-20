Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 273.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614,086 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.33% of Independence Realty Trust worth $19,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 323,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at $124,063.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

