Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.61

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.61 and traded as high as $19.65. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 1,567,517 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.43.

The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.61.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

