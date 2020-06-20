InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InnerWorkings, Inc. is a marketing execution company. Its software applications and databases create an integrated solution which stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network as well as detailed pricing data. The company primarily serves retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable and transportation sectors. InnerWorkings, Inc. is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of InnerWorkings in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti decreased their price target on InnerWorkings from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnerWorkings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

INWK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $261.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.40 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other InnerWorkings news, Director Marc Zenner purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $73,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,713 shares in the company, valued at $80,748.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INWK. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnerWorkings in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

