Insider Buying: Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ingenta PLC (LON:ING) insider Sebastian White bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,363.75).

Sebastian White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Sebastian White bought 25,000 shares of Ingenta stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £11,250 ($14,318.44).

ING stock opened at GBX 54 ($0.69) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and a PE ratio of -6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Ingenta PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 96 ($1.22).

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

