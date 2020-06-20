Insider Buying: Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires 20 Shares of Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) insider Martin Palmer bought 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 751 ($9.56) per share, for a total transaction of £150.20 ($191.17).

Martin Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vistry Group alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Martin Palmer purchased 20 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £146.80 ($186.84).

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 778 ($9.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 4.37. Vistry Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 503.50 ($6.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,491.80 ($18.99). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 780.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,035.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,085 ($13.81) to GBX 694 ($8.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,381 ($17.58) to GBX 1,170 ($14.89) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 510 ($6.49) to GBX 710 ($9.04) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,143.40 ($14.55).

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.