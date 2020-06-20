Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,184,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,409,400.00.

Shares of DDOG opened at $86.79 on Friday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion and a PE ratio of -578.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $39.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Datadog from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

