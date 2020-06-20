Insider Selling: Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $151,889.88 in Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total value of $151,889.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $107.06 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10,706.01 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

