Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Sells $122,775.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $122,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,087,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $186,100.00.

KPTI stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.76. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

KPTI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,313,000 after buying an additional 557,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $62,487,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,384,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,381,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,839,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after buying an additional 820,302 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

