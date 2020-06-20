Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Sells $1,155,200.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,155,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,079,317.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Greg Strakosch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TechTarget alerts:

On Wednesday, April 15th, Greg Strakosch sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $423,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Greg Strakosch sold 19,700 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $401,486.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Greg Strakosch sold 200 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $4,028.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Greg Strakosch sold 100 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,002.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $29.93 on Friday. TechTarget Inc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $816.50 million, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 72,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. National Securities initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.