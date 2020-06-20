Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $98.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Inspire Medical Systems traded as high as $96.73 and last traded at $96.73, with a volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.38.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $8,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

