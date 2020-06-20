Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$13.50 at CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

IPL has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$12.35 on Thursday. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$5.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$603.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell bought 10,000 shares of Inter Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$116,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$320,740. Insiders have bought 11,800 shares of company stock worth $138,057 in the last quarter.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.