International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.63

International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.70. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 2,520 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised International Stem Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Stem Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63.

International Stem Cell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

