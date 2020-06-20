INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

ICAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $6.69 on Thursday. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.38). INTL CONS AIRL/S had a positive return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

