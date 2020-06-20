Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $43.56.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $286,761.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $150,537.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

