Intra-Cellular Therapies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,836 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical volume of 1,028 call options.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $23.91 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITCI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

