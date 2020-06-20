Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.07

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.07 and traded as high as $68.56. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $68.37, with a volume of 58,900 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

