Investar Holding Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Investar had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.66. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Investar by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Investar by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 9,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $133,003.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,394.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.