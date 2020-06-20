Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 4,726 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average daily volume of 613 call options.

cbdMD stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. cbdMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter.

YCBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of cbdMD from $1.20 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YCBD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in cbdMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in cbdMD by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 530,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in cbdMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in cbdMD by 144.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 229,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in cbdMD by 113.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 180,778 shares in the last quarter.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

