Investors Buy Large Volume of Nuance Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 15,910 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,761% compared to the average volume of 855 call options.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $24.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.02. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,178,008.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,278,071.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,734 shares of company stock worth $3,205,063 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.