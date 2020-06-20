Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 490% compared to the average daily volume of 464 call options.

In related news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XLRN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

XLRN stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.77. Acceleron Pharma has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $108.50.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

