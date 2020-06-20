Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Unilever (NYSE:UN)

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,021 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,524% compared to the average volume of 186 call options.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1,445.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 318.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 73.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter worth $40,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

