Invitation Homes Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Invitation Homes in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

NYSE INVH opened at $27.84 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.