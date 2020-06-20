IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.59. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $170.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.12.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $170,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,661,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,693,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

