Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NRBO opened at $9.84 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $162.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). On average, analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NRBO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Hayden Royal LLC owned 5.74% of Iterum Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.