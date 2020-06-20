Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report released on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.