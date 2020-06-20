Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Schaeffler AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Schaeffler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCFLF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Schaeffler has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

