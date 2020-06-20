Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

GELYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

GELYY opened at $31.95 on Friday. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86.

About GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

