Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $6.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.66.

NFLX opened at $453.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $429.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.89. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $458.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

