John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Buys 1,851 Shares

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,851 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £4,146.24 ($5,277.13).

Shares of John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 224.30 ($2.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 288.56. John Wood Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100.90 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 560.80 ($7.14).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded John Wood Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 510 ($6.49) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 605 ($7.70) to GBX 365 ($4.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 357.67 ($4.55).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

