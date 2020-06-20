JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NSRGF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a report on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $113.11 on Thursday. Nestle has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $114.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nestle stock. Fis Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Nestle comprises about 1.1% of Fis Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

