JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded VINCI S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded VINCI S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut VINCI S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VINCI S A/ADR stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. VINCI S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About VINCI S A/ADR

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

