Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) Insider David Richardson Sells 122,984 Shares

Just Group PLC (LON:JUST) insider David Richardson sold 122,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74), for a total value of £71,330.72 ($90,786.20).

LON:JUST opened at GBX 56.70 ($0.72) on Friday. Just Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 35.29 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.81 ($1.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $599.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.29, a current ratio of 34.20 and a quick ratio of 29.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.22.

Get Just Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Just Group from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 130 ($1.65) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Just Group from GBX 79 ($1.01) to GBX 59 ($0.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered Just Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 70 ($0.89) to GBX 55 ($0.70) in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 73 ($0.93).

About Just Group

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.