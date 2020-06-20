KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KBH. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded KB Home from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.97.

NYSE:KBH opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 477.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,762,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

