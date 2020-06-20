KeyCorp Comments on Masco Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAS. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

NYSE:MAS opened at $48.49 on Friday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 110,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Masco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $7,991,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Masco by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after buying an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

