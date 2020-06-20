KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in KeyCorp by 416.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in KeyCorp by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $13.35 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

