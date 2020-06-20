Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Keyera from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keyera to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.17.

KEY opened at C$21.73 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$10.04 and a 1-year high of C$36.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$21.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.53, for a total value of C$617,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 769,400 shares in the company, valued at C$16,565,182. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,700 shares of company stock worth $1,494,911.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

